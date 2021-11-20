BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $20.81. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 9,429 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

