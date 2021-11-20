Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.020-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.77. 363,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,516. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Benefitfocus news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.