Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.64

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.14. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 56,394 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 15.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 17.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

