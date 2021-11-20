Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,071 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

