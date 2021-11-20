Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE PWR opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.