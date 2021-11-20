Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.