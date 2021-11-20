Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 108.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 104,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 426,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

NYSE:WRK opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

