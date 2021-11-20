Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $379.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

