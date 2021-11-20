Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 140.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

