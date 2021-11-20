Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 48.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $120.52 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $129.54. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average is $119.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

