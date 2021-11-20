Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in FOX by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FOX by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Fox Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.