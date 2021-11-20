Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.31.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $137.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

