Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the October 14th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BWMX opened at $25.07 on Friday. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.4153 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

