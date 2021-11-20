Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BYND opened at $77.53 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

