BGC Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by 75.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

BGCP stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BGC Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,779,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGC Partners by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BGC Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

