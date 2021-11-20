Bioqual (BIOQ) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bioqual to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Bioqual alerts:

This table compares Bioqual and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

This table compares Bioqual and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 15.06 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -46.19

Bioqual’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s peers have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bioqual and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 124 821 1680 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Bioqual’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.