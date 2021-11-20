Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

BVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $797.02 million and a P/E ratio of -280.40.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 101.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

