Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $59.71 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $59.71 or 0.00100500 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $19.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.95 or 0.00299522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00159741 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004353 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

