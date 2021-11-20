BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Cap Hits $407,614.42

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $407,614.42 and approximately $2,638.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,131,824 coins and its circulating supply is 4,920,370 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

