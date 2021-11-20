BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at UBS Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,755,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 378,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

