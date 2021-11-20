BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 327,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 184,360 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

