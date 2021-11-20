BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 26.3% in October

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
