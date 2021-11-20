BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $914.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $900.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $669.00 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

