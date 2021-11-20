Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.45. 28,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,673,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

