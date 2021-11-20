BLink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,603.00 (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One BLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $102,603.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLink has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00220209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00089238 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,041 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

