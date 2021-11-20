Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Hits $2.32 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $256,566.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00219467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00089173 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

