Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.50 million-$876.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $867.05 million.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

