Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a PE ratio of 135.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 49,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

