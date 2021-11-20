BMO Capital Markets Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$17.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.44. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.