BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NSRCF opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. NextSource Materials has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

