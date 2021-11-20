BMO Capital Markets Raises Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$30.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.17.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

