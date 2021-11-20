BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter.

DCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 52,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,647. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

