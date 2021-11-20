Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 7,751,061 shares.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

