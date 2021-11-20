Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

BNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.49 and a 52-week high of C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of C$197.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.