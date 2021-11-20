boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $102.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15.

Several research firms recently commented on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

