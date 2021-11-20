Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 2.91% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIF opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

