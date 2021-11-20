Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,587,538. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

