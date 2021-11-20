Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Brambles alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brambles in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. Brambles has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.4064 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brambles (BXBLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.