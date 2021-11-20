Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 401.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

Shares of BRW stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 382.50 ($5.00). 131,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,292. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

