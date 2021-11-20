Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. BRF has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

