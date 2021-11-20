Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Update

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 14th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. BRF has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
See Also: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.