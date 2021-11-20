Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.65

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $129.65 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.45.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,540,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.