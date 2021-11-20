Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Trading Up 2.7%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 4,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 125,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

About Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

