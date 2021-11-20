Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Down 9.8%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 15,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 525,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.