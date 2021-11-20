Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Down 9.8%

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 15,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 525,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRLT)
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
