Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

