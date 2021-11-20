Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

BWEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.