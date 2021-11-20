Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.82 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $50.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $193.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $401,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $558.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.