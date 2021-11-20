Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $50.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $193.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $401,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 184,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $558.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

