Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) will post sales of $825.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.60 million and the highest is $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of CLMT traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

