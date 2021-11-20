Brokerages Anticipate CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CNO stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,671. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 251.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,645 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.