Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

