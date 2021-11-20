Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

KIDS stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $65,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $639,817. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

