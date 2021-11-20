Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 132.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter worth $205,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

